Keralam Minister Vows Justice For Woman Gang-Raped After Job Lure

Keralam Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishnan has pledged government support and assured justice for a woman in Kochi who was allegedly gang-raped after being deceitfully lured with a spa job offer.

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Key Points Keralam Minister Bindhu Krishnan on Saturday visited a woman allegedly gang-raped in Kochi after being lured with a job offer.

The minister assured the victim and her family that the government would ensure justice and maximum punishment for those responsible.

Police have arrested four individuals, including a woman, in connection with the case and are actively searching for two more accused.

The victim is recovering physically, but is still experiencing significant psychological distress, for which she is receiving appropriate treatment.

Keralam Women and Child Development Minister Bindhu Krishnan on Saturday visited a woman who was allegedly gang-raped after being lured with a job offer at a spa here and assured that the government would ensure justice.

The case relates to a young woman who was allegedly called to a lodge in Edappally here on the pretext of arranging a job at a spa and gang-raped after being given beer and narcotic drugs, police said.

Police Action And Victim's Condition

Police have arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with the case and are searching for two more accused.

Krishnan visited the hospital where the woman is undergoing treatment on Saturday evening and interacted with her and her family members.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the minister said the woman is recovering and that her gynaecological examinations have been completed, with related treatment almost over.

"This is a major trauma. The psychological distress caused by it still haunts the woman, and she is being given appropriate treatment for it at the hospital," she said.

The doctors, various government agencies and the woman's family are supporting her recovery, she said, expressing hope that she would eventually return to normal life.

Government's Commitment To Justice

"It is impossible to respond to this issue without immense pain. A job is everyone's dream. The idea of predators waiting to hunt under the guise of offering employment is something Keralam society cannot even begin to comprehend," she said.

"The government is fully committed to bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the maximum possible punishment under the law, without leaving any loopholes," she added.