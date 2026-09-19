Keralam minister returns friend's luxury car amid row

Keralam Minister K M Shaji has returned a controversial luxury car belonging to a friend, sparking debate over the use of private vehicles for official duties and alleged violations of the oath of office.

IMAGE: Keralam Minister K M Shaji. Photograph: Courtesy K M Shaji/Facebook

Key Points Keralam Minister K M Shaji returned a friend's Range Rover used as his official vehicle.

The car's use sparked controversy and allegations of violating the oath of office.

Shaji claimed the government-provided vehicle was unsuitable for long-distance travel.

The opposition, particularly DYFI, criticised the Chief Minister and Shaji over the issue.

The IUML leadership claims unawareness, despite reports of party direction to return the car.

Keralam Minister K M Shaji, who courted controversy over his use of an ultra-luxury car belonging to a friend as his official vehicle, has returned the SUV to its owner, sources said on Saturday.

TV channel visuals showed a Range Rover parked at the house of Yakoob, a friend of Shaji, in Thillankeri, Kannur district.

According to the visuals, the car, without the official number plate allotted to the minister, was parked in the courtyard of the house.

Controversy Over Minister's Vehicle Use

There are reports that Shaji returned the car before travelling abroad, and he has not decided whether to use the same vehicle after his return.

Yakoob, who works in Saudi Arabia and is a close friend of Shaji, had given his Range Rover to the minister for his use.

Though PTI attempted to contact Shaji, he could not be reached.

On the other hand, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership claims it is unaware of the development, though reports indicate that the vehicle was returned at the party's direction.

When contacted, IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told PTI that he was unaware of the development.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam told PTI that he was unaware of any direction from the party to Shaji to return the vehicle.

Opposition Alleges Oath Violation

Shaji, a firebrand IUML leader holding the Local Self-Government Department portfolio, had said he would not claim even a rupee from the government for travelling in his friend's Range Rover.

He had said he was forced to rely on his friend's vehicle because the government-provided one was not suitable for long-distance travel.

However, the Left Democratic Front launched a sharp attack on Shaji, alleging that such an arrangement was a 'violation of the oath of office'.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Chintha Jerome told reporters on Saturday that the Chief Minister should clarify what led Shaji to such a situation.

"Is the Chief Minister, who leads the cabinet in the UDF ministry, unable to provide even a single usable car to a minister in his cabinet?" she asked.

Jerome said it should be examined whether Shaji was using his friend's luxury car because of the alleged inadequacy of the government vehicle.

"Because there are guidelines for all of this. In reality, this is a violation of the oath of office. Isn't this car being used as an official vehicle -- as a minister's official vehicle?" she said.

Jerome alleged that Shaji, after taking an oath promising not to show favour to anyone, had discarded the government vehicle and was now using his friend's luxury car.