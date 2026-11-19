Thrissur rural police have successfully apprehended Rakesh, the third accused in the 2008 murder of DYFI activist Dhanesh, in Dubai after an 18-year international manhunt, utilising Interpol's Red Corner Notice and extradition procedures.

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Key Points Thrissur rural police arrested Rakesh, the third accused in the 2008 murder of DYFI activist Dhanesh, after 18 years in hiding.

Rakesh was apprehended in Dubai with the help of Interpol through extradition proceedings under a Red Corner Notice.

The accused had been detained in Dubai for the last four months before being brought to Cochin International Airport and subsequently arrested and remanded.

The murder, which occurred on October 1, 2008, was allegedly a retaliatory act for the killing of a BJP worker.

Police affirm continued strong measures will be taken to arrest other accused absconding abroad.

Thrissur rural police on Thursday said that it has arrested one of the accused, who was allegedly in hiding for the last 18 years, in the 2008 killing of a DYFI activist near Vatanappally here.

Police said that it arrested Rakesh, the third accused in the murder of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist Dhanesh, from Dubai with the help of Interpol through extradition proceedings under a Red Corner Notice.

It claimed that the accused had gone abroad after the incident and was in hiding.

International Manhunt And Extradition

An investigation team led by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Muhammed Nadeem, on the instructions of Thrissur Range DIG Narayanan T, arrested the accused, a police release said.

It said that after receiving information that Rakesh was allegedly hiding abroad, a Red Corner Notice was issued through the CBI's Interpol section to arrest and bring him to India, and then international and extradition procedures were completed.

As part of the procedures to bring the accused to India, three officers were sent from here to Dubai where they took custody of the accused, who had been detained there for the last four months under the Red Corner Notice. He was subsequently brought to the Cochin International Airport, the release said.

At the airport, the accused was arrested and was later produced in court and remanded, it said.

Details Of The 2008 Murder Case

The murder took place on October 1, 2008 and according to the police, the accused allegedly conspired to do away with Dhanesh in retaliation for the killing of a BJP worker Sujith.

There are a total of 11 accused in the case and the first six allegedly participated directly in the crime.

They allegedly arrived in a car and a motorcycle with deadly weapons, such as swords and axes, at the Colony Road junction in front of the Kudumbavedi Welfare Society near the Engandiyoor Thirumangalam temple.

After that, the accused used swords and axes to allegedly attack Dhanesh, who was talking to a friend, seriously injuring him, police said.

Dhanesh, who tried to escape, was allegedly chased and cut down by the accused, it said.

After completing the investigation in the case, a charge sheet was filed before the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on December 24, 2009, police said, adding that the process to start the trial are being completed.

As Rakesh had gone abroad after the incident, the Chavakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had issued a long pending warrant for his arrest.

Similar strong measures will continue to be taken to arrest the accused in other cases who are absconding abroad, police said.