Chennithala Assures Job To Girl Whose Family Was Murdered

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has pledged government support, including a job, for the eldest of two girls whose family was tragically murdered by a neighbour, following a court recommendation.

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Key Points Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday assured a government job for the eldest of two girls whose family was murdered.

The girls' parents and paternal grandmother were killed by neighbour Chenthamara, who was sentenced to death by a sessions court in July this year.

The court had also recommended a government job for the eldest girl and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the convict.

Chennithala pledged to discuss the job petition with the chief minister, and the elder girl expressed that a job would enable her to care for her younger sister and maternal grandmother.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that the government will do everything possible to provide a job to the eldest of the two girls whose parents and paternal grandmother were killed by their neighbour Chenthamara.

Background Of The Tragic Murders

Chenthamara was sentenced to death by a sessions court in July this year for the double murder of the girl's father, Sudhakaran, and his mother, Lakshmi, at their home in Pothundi here in January 2025.

Prior to that, in 2019, he had killed Sudhakaran's wife, on the suspicion that she was responsible for Chenthamara's wife and children leaving him.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the convict and recommended a government job for the eldest girl.

Minister's Assurance And Future Steps

On Monday, Chennithala met the girls at the residence of Palakkad District Congress Committee president A Thangappan and assured that the government will take all possible steps to provide a job to the elder sister.

He said that he had visited the family after the double murder and assured them of all possible assistance.

"Back then the elder girl had a job and she wanted to continue with it. Later the then state Health Minister said that a job would be provided, but it did not happen," he told a TV channel.

The elder girl told the minister that if a job were provided as quickly as possible, she could look after her younger sister and maternal grandmother.

Chennithala said he has directed the police to provide all support to the girls and ensure their safety.

He said that as soon as he gets a petition for a job for the elder girl, he will discuss it with the chief minister and further steps will be taken accordingly.