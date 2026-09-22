Kerala Government Initiates Police Inquiry Into CMRL Bribery Case

The Kerala government has initiated a significant police inquiry into the alleged CMRL bribery case, placing former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family under scrutiny following an Enforcement Directorate report.

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Key Points Kerala government orders police inquiry into alleged CMRL bribery case.

Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas are targets of the inquiry.

The inquiry is based on a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and legal opinion from the Advocate General.

The ED had sought an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the individuals.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the decision after discussions with the Chief Minister.

The Congress-led UDF government in Keralam on Tuesday ordered a police inquiry based on the ED's report seeking action against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the state government has decided to entrust the Director General of Police (DGP) with an inquiry into the Enforcement Directorate's report.

Legal Basis For The Inquiry

The decision came after the government examined the legal opinion of the Advocate General (AG), who had left it to the state police to decide the further course of action on the ED report.

The ED had sent a letter to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan, currently Leader of Opposition, Veena and Riyas, based on "evidence" allegedly gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Government's Procedural Steps

Chennithala said the AG's letter had been received by the DGP, who forwarded it to the Home Secretary. The Home Secretary then placed it before the government seeking directions on further action.

"I had sent the letter to the Advocate General for a proper legal opinion. The AG's legal opinion was received two days ago," Chennithala said.

He said he discussed the matter with chief minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday and a decision was taken to order an inquiry. "Based on that legal opinion, a discussion was held with the chief minister this morning. Following the discussion, an order assigning the DGP to conduct an inquiry into the matter will be issued within minutes," he added.