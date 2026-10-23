Parents Arrested In Kozhikode For Infant Daughter's Murder

In a tragic incident from Kozhikode, a couple has been arrested for the murder of their four-month-old daughter, Ayuktha, following a police investigation that revealed the father's alleged assault and the mother's concealment of the crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A couple, Shijin and Anjana, were arrested on Friday in Kozhikode for the murder of their four-month-old daughter, Ayuktha, which occurred on October 1, 2025.

The infant was taken to hospital after her mother reported she was not waking up, and she died the same day due to internal injuries, as indicated by a post-mortem.

Initially, the mother denied any injuries, but a prolonged investigation led to her confession, followed by the father's confession.

Police stated the father, Shijin, assaulted the child because he was drunk and could not tolerate her crying loudly at night.

The mother, Anjana, is charged with concealing information about the murder despite knowing what had happened.

A couple was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of their four-month-old daughter at Kuttikkattoor here in 2025, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shijin and Anjana, natives of Vayalkkara in Kuttikkattoor.

Investigation Into Infant's Death

According to police, the incident occurred on October 1, 2025, when the child, Ayuktha, was taken to a private hospital after her mother reported that the baby was not waking up and mucus was coming from her nose.

The child was later shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated, but she died the same day while undergoing treatment.

A post-mortem examination indicated that the death was not natural and that the child had suffered internal injuries, police said.

However, the investigation initially failed to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, as Anjana maintained that her daughter had not suffered any injuries.

Parents Confess To Crime

Police recorded statements from relatives and residents, some of whom raised concerns about the circumstances of the child's death.

Police officials said that, after a prolonged investigation, they recently obtained crucial evidence, following which Anjana was questioned again.

During questioning, she allegedly admitted to the murder, police said.

Based on her statement, police questioned Shijin, who also confessed to the crime, officials said.

According to police, Shijin returned home drunk and assaulted the child because he could not tolerate her crying loudly at night.

The mother has been charged with allegedly concealing information about the murder despite knowing what had happened, police said.

The Medical College police arrested both parents and will produce them before a magistrate for remand proceedings.