Keralam Congress seeks CJI's exit, deletes X post amid row; BJP hits back

The Congress Keralam 'X' account sparked a major controversy on Monday with a post targeting CJI Surya Kant, leading to swift action from the party and widespread political criticism.

IMAGE: A huge crowd of supporters gathers as Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders march towards the Supreme Court to file petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 12, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points The official Congress Keralam 'X' account posted a controversial message against CJI Surya Kant on Monday.

The post went viral and was subsequently deleted, leading to the removal of the person responsible.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph clarified that the post was made without the leadership's knowledge or consent.

Joseph affirmed that the Congress party has no disagreement with the impartiality of the judiciary.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress, alleging a pattern of targeting constitutional institutions.

A post against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant from the official Congress Keralam 'X' account went viral on Monday, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted. The party subsequently removed the person responsible from the post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Congress over its Kerala unit demanding resignation of the chief justice of India, and alleged that the grand old party has now become "utterly brazen" in its bid to create anarchy in India by "dismantling" every constitutional institution.

Party's Official Stance

In a statement, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official 'X' account had been removed from the charge.

Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership.

"The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which such a post was made," he said.

He clarified that the Congress party had no disagreement with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary.

Social media posts expressing views contrary to this position did not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership, Joseph added.

BJP Slams Congress

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that protest is the right of every citizen but "brazenly abusing" constitutional authorities is deplorable.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also attacked the opposition party over the issue and said, "Having completely transformed into a Maoist Congress of the Muslim League and embracing extreme 'dimaagi Naxal' mindset, the Congress has now become utterly brazen in its pursuit of creating anarchy in India by dismantling every constitutional institution."

Trivedi said people of the country must now realise that the Congress and Gandhi have become the "greatest threat" to India's constitutional institutions and the Constitution.

Earlier, when asked about the situation in view of the anti-CEC protests in Delhi over the past few days and the associated restrictions, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, "Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai. (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain)."

The CJI, however, asserted that the "doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody", whether a commoner or a lawmaker, after he was asked how the opposition leaders can put forth their grievances after he had declined a meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He said this during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.

IMAGE: The deleted Congress Keralam X post on CJI. Photograph: Courtesy Kiren Rijiju on X

Reacting to the CJI's remarks, the Congress' Keralam unit wrote in a now-deleted post on X, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

Union Minister Rijiju Says Congress Directionless

Hitting back, Rijiju said on X, "I had said it earlier (that) the next target of the Congress party is Judiciary".

The Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India, he charged.

"All anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together."

In another post on X, Rijiju said the Congress has now become "directionless".

"But they can improve their numbers if they have a mature and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year," Rijiju said in a veiled attack at Gandhi.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sidharth Yadav said the Congress' mindset has become "completely anarchic".

"Now, the resignation of the Chief Justice of India is being demanded from the Congress party's official handle," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, asking, "What greater political hypocrisy could there be than Congress attacking constitutional institutions while simultaneously invoking the Constitution?"

"If they lose an election, they question the Election Commission. If the verdict goes against them, they target the judiciary," the BJP spokesperson added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also attacked Gandhi over Keralam Congress' demand for resignation of the CJI.

"After demanding the resignations of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Chief Election Commissioner, 'Maharaja' Rahul Gandhi has now demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as well," Dubey said on X.

"According to sources, following these resignations, Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister, Sharjeel Imam will become President, Abhijeet Dipke will become Vice President, Priyanka Gandhi will become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and Khalistani Pannun will be appointed Chief Election Commissioner," the BJP MP quipped.

"Meanwhile, (George) Soros will serve as India's Ambassador to the United States," he added.

BJP MP Trivedi also alleged that the opposition parties' march to the Supreme Court earlier in the day showed Gandhi and his allies are prepared to stoop to any level to "plunge the country into the fires of anarchy".

"I do not think there has ever been a Leader of the Opposition who has sought to influence or intimidate the court by taking a mob along in such a manner," the Rajya Sabha MP charged.

Another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a swipe at the Congress over Gandhi's request for a meeting with the CJI, saying the judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles.

The CJI declining to meet Gandhi and opposition leaders has sent an important message that the judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles, he said.

"From separation of powers to desperation for power, Rahul Gandhi has confused constitutional law with political theatre," Bhatia said on X, adding, "Constitutional institutions cannot be dragged into political theatrics."