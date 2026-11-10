Kerala Commission Investigates Disappearance Of POCSO Survivor

The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has initiated a case following the concerning disappearance of a pregnant POCSO survivor from a hospital, prompting an investigation into the incident.

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Key Points The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered a case over a POCSO survivor's disappearance.

The pregnant girl went missing from SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

She was staying at a government-run shelter home and was taken to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday.

The girl was later traced to a house in Wayanad.

The commission has sought explanations from police, hospital, and child protection officials.

The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case on its own over the recent disappearance of a POCSO survivor from the SAT Hospital here.

The pregnant girl, who was staying at a government-run shelter home, was taken to the hospital for treatment accompanied by a shelter home staff member, according to a Commission statement on Tuesday.

According to reports, the girl was later traced to a house in Wayanad, following which a police team left for the district to bring her back, it said.

The commission has sought explanations from the District Police Chief, hospital superintendent, District Child Protection Officer and the shelter home superintendent in connection with the incident.