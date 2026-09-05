Keralam: 8 TN engg students killed as car rams illegally parked lorry on NH

A tragic accident in Thrissur, Keralam, claimed the lives of eight engineering students from Dindigul after their high-speed car crashed into an illegally parked lorry on NH-66, prompting a police investigation into culpable homicide.

IMAGE: The mangled remains of the car that hit an illegally parked lorry on NH-66 killing eight students, in Thrissur, Keralam, September 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Eight engineering students from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, died in a car accident in Thrissur, Keralam.

Their car collided with a lorry illegally parked on NH-66 near a construction diversion.

Police reported the car was travelling at high speed, and the driver failed to notice the barricade.

Six students died on the spot, with two others declared dead upon hospital arrival.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the lorry driver, who is currently in hiding.

Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul were killed when their car rammed into a lorry parked "illegally" on NH-66 in Thrissur district of central Keralam, the police said on Saturday

TThe accident occurred at around 11.40 pm on Friday at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, when the car, travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur, collided with the rear of the Maharashtra-registered lorry, the police said.

Investigation Into The Tragic Collision

According to the FIR, the lorry was parked illegally on the right side of the highway near a barricaded stretch where traffic had been diverted as part of ongoing construction work.

The police said the car was travelling at high speed and its driver apparently failed to notice the diversion barricade before the collision.

Six students died on the spot, while two others were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the police said.

The deceased were students of an engineering college in Dindigul and were travelling towards Kodungallur along NH-66.

The police have identified six of the deceased. Four of them-Surya, Yuvasanjith, Vishva and Johua-were from Dindigul, while Santhosh and Prasanna were from Madurai.

Victim Identification And Legal Action

The identities of the other two are yet to be confirmed.

The students were pulled out of the mangled car during a rescue operation involving residents, fire and rescue personnel and police. Their bodies were taken to the mortuary at Thrissur Medical College, the police said.

Kaipamangalam police have registered a case against the lorry driver under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide. The driver went into hiding soon after the accident, the police said.

The police contacted the families of the deceased using student identity cards recovered from the victims.

Some of the families were unaware that their children had travelled to Keralam, the police said.

Postmortem examinations will begin after the families of the deceased reach Thrissur Medical College, the police said.

Thrissur rural district police chief Mohammad Nadeemuddin said a preliminary investigation indicated that the accident occurred due to the lorry driver's fault.

"It is definitely a mistake on the part of the lorry driver. An FIR has already been registered. Additionally, regarding the Highway Authorities and the contractor, we will inspect that as part of the investigation and take strict action," he told reporters.

Lorry Driver Absconding, Owner Identified

Nadeemuddin said the lorry driver was absconding, but the vehicle owner had been identified, and the accused would be apprehended soon.

He said that although a Highway Police patrol unit had been deployed in the area, lorry drivers often parked their vehicles and left the spot.

"Definitely, parking should not be done here. We will check whether the Highway authorities and contractors have installed proper signboards. But as per the preliminary assessment, this is a mistake on the part of the lorry driver," he said.

Nadeemuddin said the Kodungallur deputy superintendent of police had been assigned to investigate the case.

"Legal action has been initiated, and an FIR has already been registered. Given the gravity of the case, we have designated the deputy SP of Kodungallur as the investigating officer. There will be a thorough investigation, and immediate and strict action will be taken against whoever is at fault. Necessary preventive measures will be taken by the police," he said..