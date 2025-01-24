HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala: YouTuber distressed after haircut in jail, hospitalised

Kerala: YouTuber distressed after haircut in jail, hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
January 24, 2025 15:09 IST

A YouTuber from Thrissur, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case, has been transferred to a mental health center after experiencing distress due to the jail authorities cutting his hair.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a 26-year-old resident of Eranellur in Thrissur, known as 'Manavalan' (groom) on YouTube, was remanded to judicial custody for allegedly attempting to run over college students with a car, jail officials on Friday said.

The hair was cut as per the jail norms, said a top official.

 

He was shifted to a hospital in Thrissur after he was seen experiencing distress and is currently under observation, the official added.

The Thrissur Police nabbed him from Kodagu in Karnataka where he was hiding, on Tuesday.

He had been on the run since the incident on April 19, 2024.

Subsequently, he was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in Thrissur District Jail.

After his arrest, his companions had posted reels on his YouTube channel showing him being taken to jail.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
