A Kochi homemaker recently lost nearly Rs 90,000 in a sophisticated cyber fraud involving a fake bank representative offering credit card activation, highlighting the urgent need for vigilance against online scams.

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Key Points A homemaker from Mulavukad, Kochi, allegedly lost Rs 89,904 after falling victim to a cyber fraud.

The fraud occurred when a caller, posing as a bank representative, offered to help activate a credit card on November 2.

The victim was persuaded to share OTPs, resulting in unauthorised withdrawals of Rs 49,440 and Rs 40,464 from her SBI credit card on November 2 and November 4, respectively.

Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have registered a Zero FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have repeatedly warned the public against sharing OTPs, PINs, or banking details with anyone over phone calls, even if they claim to represent banks.

A 36-year-old homemaker from Mulavukad here has allegedly lost Rs 89,904 after falling victim to a cyber fraud in which a caller posing as a bank representative offered to help her activate a credit card, police said here on Tuesday.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have registered a Zero FIR in connection with the incident.

The victim, Linu K J, received a phone call on November 2 from an unidentified person who claimed to be assisting her with the activation of a YES Bank credit card.

When she reportedly faced difficulties in activating the card, the caller persuaded her to use her existing State Bank of India (SBI) credit card to complete the process.

Trusting the caller, the woman shared the OTPs received on her mobile phone.

This resulted in an unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 49,440 from her SBI credit card, police said.

The fraudster contacted her again on November 4, claiming to help recover the amount lost in the first transaction.

The woman was persuaded to share another OTP, following which Rs 40,464 was debited from her card.

She later realised that she had been cheated and approached the Cyber Crime Police with a complaint.

Police Action And Warnings

A Zero FIR has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

With cybercriminals increasingly using impersonation and false promises to target unsuspecting people, police have repeatedly warned the public against sharing OTPs, PINs or banking details with anyone over phone calls, even if they claim to represent banks or financial institutions.

Broader Cybercrime Trends

The incident comes close on the heels of another major cyber fraud reported in Kozhikode last week, in which a 45-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 49.2 lakh in an online trading scam.

In that case, the victim was lured through a fake Facebook video featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was allegedly used to promote a fraudulent investment scheme, police said on November 12.