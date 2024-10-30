News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Kerala village evacuated after 'explosion-like' sounds, tremors

Kerala village evacuated after 'explosion-like' sounds, tremors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2024 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nearly 300 people were moved to safety after 'explosion-like' sounds accompanied by tremors were heard by them in the Anakkallu area in Malappuram, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm on Tuesday, followed by two more at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm along with mild tremors.

The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

 

As many as 287 people belonging to 85 families were shifted to a school late Tuesday night, police added.

Local residents said they heard alarming sounds similar to those heard from granite quarries at their place repeatedly accompanied by continuing tremors.

Cracks were also found to have developed in some houses in the area, they said.

"We are scared of going back to our homes. We heard explosion-like sounds repeatedly. We all suddenly ran out of the house as sounds started repeating," a woman said.

An elderly man said similar sounds have been heard in the area for the past 10 days.

Omana, a member of panchayat, said she got a phone call from some residents when they experienced the phenomenon.

"Besides me, village officials and police also reached the place and carried out a check in the area. Then we found that cracks had developed in two houses. When we heard the alarming sound again, I brought all these people to the camp (school)," she told reporters in Malappuram.

She said some youngsters, who continued to stay in the place in the night, said similar sounds were heard again in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI.

The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Midnight explosion at Kerala temple sends shockwaves
Midnight explosion at Kerala temple sends shockwaves
Mysterious underground sound spooks Kerala village
Mysterious underground sound spooks Kerala village
Mystery blast-like noise rattles Bengaluru
Mystery blast-like noise rattles Bengaluru
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
India A's BGT hopefuls face ultimate test in Australia
India A's BGT hopefuls face ultimate test in Australia
Bollywood's Diwali Special Quiz
Bollywood's Diwali Special Quiz
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Mysterious noise sparks panic in landslide-hit Wayanad
Mysterious noise sparks panic in landslide-hit Wayanad
'Can you imagine a Thrissur Pooram without fireworks?'
'Can you imagine a Thrissur Pooram without fireworks?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances