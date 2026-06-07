Three Held For Teen's Death After Glass Door Push

Thiruvananthapuram police have arrested three youths in connection with the tragic death of an 18-year-old, Shiva Soorya, who succumbed to fatal injuries after being pushed into a glass door during an altercation stemming from an old football dispute.

Key Points An 18-year-old, Shiva Soorya, died after being pushed into a glass door during an altercation in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police have taken three youths, identified as Ajith, Karthik, and Aromal, into custody in connection with the murder.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a football match played last year between the victim and one of the accused.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend two other individuals involved in the five-member group attack.

Police on Sunday said they had taken three youths into custody in connection with the death of an 18-year-old who suffered fatal injuries after being pushed into a glass door near here. The deceased was identified as Shiva Soorya, son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Ayanimoodu.

Investigation Underway In Teen's Death

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday when Soorya was allegedly attacked by a five-member group. Police said the victim had earlier played football with one of the accused, and a dispute had reportedly arisen following a match held last year. On Saturday night, the accused allegedly approached Soorya while he was alone.

During the ensuing altercation, Soorya was pushed against the glass door of a textile shop and sustained serious injuries, police said. The injured youth was rushed to a hospital by the accused, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Naruvamoodu police registered a case of murder and took three persons-identified as Ajith, Karthik, and Aromal-into custody on Sunday. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the two remaining accused, officials said. The body was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination, police added.