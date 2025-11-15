Kerala RSS leader ends life after being denied BJP ticket in local polls

An RSS activist allegedly died by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, claiming that he was denied a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket for the upcoming local body elections, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, Anand K Thampi of Thrikkannapuram, was found hanging in a shed on his residential premises in the evening.

According to the police, Thampi had hoped to contest as the BJP candidate from the Thrikkannapuram ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

He became upset after discovering that his name was not included on the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate list, they said.

However, local BJP leaders claimed that he never approached them seeking a ticket, and his death should not be linked to the denial of a ticket.

After he could not find his name in the BJP's candidate list, he announced on social media that he would contest as an independent.

The police said he sent a WhatsApp message to his friends, making allegations against RSS and BJP leaders, and declared that he intended to end his life on Saturday afternoon.

In his message, Thampi claimed he had informed RSS activists of his desire to contest the election.

He alleged that he was denied a ticket due to the interests of some local leaders associated with the sand-smuggling mafia.

He also claimed that after he decided to contest as an independent, his friends began distancing themselves from him, which upset him.

Later, Thampi attempted suicide by hanging in the shed of his house.

After seeing the message, his friends rushed to his residence and took him to a hospital, but he died by evening.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he was shocked to learn about the incident.

"I checked with the district president, who said his name was not in the shortlist received from the ward. But we will examine the incident," he said.

BJP leaders in the district denied that Thampi had ever approached them seeking a ticket.

They said Thampi's death could not be linked to the denial of a seat.

They added that the other allegations he made would be examined.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders said that Thampi approached them seeking support to contest in the election after the BJP denied him a ticket.

According to them, the party leaders in the district attended a meeting with Thampi at his hotel on Friday evening.

After the meeting, Thampi decided to take Shiv Sena membership and was engaged in campaigning on Saturday morning. Police have launched an investigation.

A case will be registered based on his relatives' statements, officials said.