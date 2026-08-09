Kerala right-wing political commentator held over NEET protest remarks

Right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas has been arrested in Kochi following a complaint regarding inflammatory remarks made in a YouTube video concerning a students' protest in Delhi, sparking widespread controversy.

IMAGE: Right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas (left) with former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Right-wing commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody in Kochi over alleged inflammatory remarks.

The remarks were made in a YouTube video concerning a students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

Mohandas allegedly claimed female protesters 'like rape' and suggested opening fire on them.

A case was registered following a complaint that his videos disturbed public peace and created unrest.

Police collected information about his YouTube account and digital equipment for further investigation.

Right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry in Kochi on Sunday over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about a students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, police said.

A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is probing the case, reached Mohandas' residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry on Sunday evening along with officials from the local police station.

Investigation Into Controversial YouTube Video

The police said Mohandas was present when the investigation team arrived.

The police team collected information about his YouTube account and digital equipment allegedly used to create and upload the video, officials said.

The police sources said Mohandas would be questioned in detail as part of the investigation.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel, Pathrika, were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and claimed that there would be no complaints because "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped".

He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, "open fire".

He further claimed that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.