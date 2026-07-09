Kerala police's internal app down, cyber attack suspected

A suspected cyber attack has rendered a critical internal application of the Kerala police dysfunctional, leading to a probe and affecting file movement within the department.

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Key Points The Kerala police's internal file application is dysfunctional, prompting a probe.

Officials suspect a cyber attack caused the system outage.

The application, maintained by Keltron, has been down for four days.

Internal file movement within the police department is affected.

Police confirm no data breach, and public-facing services are operational.

A probe has been launched after an application linked to the Kerala police website that handles internal files became dysfunctional, with officials suspecting a cyber attack, police sources said on July 9, Thursday.

According to the sources, the application, which is used for handling internal files and data, has remained non-functional for the past four days and is suspected to have been hacked.

Investigation Into System Outage

They said the system is maintained by Keltron through a private firm to which the state government-owned company had outsourced the contract.

The disruption has affected the movement of internal files within the police department for the past several days. However, police maintained that there has been no data breach.

The officials said efforts are underway to restore the application and resume normal operations. The application and website used by the public to access Kerala Police services remains unaffected and is functioning normally.