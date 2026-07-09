Home  » News » Kerala police's internal app down, cyber attack suspected

Kerala police's internal app down, cyber attack suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 09, 2026 15:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A suspected cyber attack has rendered a critical internal application of the Kerala police dysfunctional, leading to a probe and affecting file movement within the department.

hacker

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points

  • The Kerala police's internal file application is dysfunctional, prompting a probe.
  • Officials suspect a cyber attack caused the system outage.
  • The application, maintained by Keltron, has been down for four days.
  • Internal file movement within the police department is affected.
  • Police confirm no data breach, and public-facing services are operational.

A probe has been launched after an application linked to the Kerala police website that handles internal files became dysfunctional, with officials suspecting a cyber attack, police sources said on July 9, Thursday.

According to the sources, the application, which is used for handling internal files and data, has remained non-functional for the past four days and is suspected to have been hacked.

 

Investigation Into System Outage

They said the system is maintained by Keltron through a private firm to which the state government-owned company had outsourced the contract.

The disruption has affected the movement of internal files within the police department for the past several days. However, police maintained that there has been no data breach.

The officials said efforts are underway to restore the application and resume normal operations. The application and website used by the public to access Kerala Police services remains unaffected and is functioning normally.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kerala policecyber attackinternal applicationdata breachkeltron

More From Rediff

Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?

Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'
'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

'It Was Very, Very Fierce With Intense Combat'

Related Stories

Kerala Police Probe Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Kerala Police Probe Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Quick Links

KeralaKeltron

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
8 Guinness World Chocolate Records

8 Guinness World Chocolate Records
6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To