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Kerala Police Issues Stern Warning On Mobile Camera Privacy Invasion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 16:58 IST

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Kerala Police has issued a stern warning against the illegal recording and circulation of private visuals using mobile cameras, emphasising that such privacy invasions are punishable under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala Police has cautioned against invading people's privacy through mobile phone cameras and circulating private visuals.
  • Unauthorised recording and sharing of personal images or videos without consent can lead to legal consequences.
  • The right to privacy is a fundamental constitutional right, and its violation is a serious offence.
  • Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, prescribes imprisonment up to three years or a fine up to Rs 2 lakh for privacy violations.
  • The police's warning follows widespread criticism of online media's conduct during the cremation of Malayalam actor Salim Kumar.

Kerala Police on Monday cautioned against the growing tendency of invading people's privacy through mobile phone cameras, saying unauthorised recording and circulation of private visuals could attract legal action.

In a Facebook post, the police said incidents involving people suffering, deaths, disasters and accidents were increasingly being used by some people as content to garner views on social media platforms. "Unnecessary interference and intrusion into the privacy of individuals are challenges to their fundamental rights and freedoms," the post said.

 

Understanding Privacy Laws And Penalties

Reminding the public that the right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, the police said capturing or sharing private images or videos of a person without consent could lead to legal consequences. Citing Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the police said violation of a person's privacy through the recording or dissemination of images or videos is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both.

Recent Incident Prompts Police Warning

The police's remarks come amid widespread criticism of the conduct of some online media channels during the cremation of Malayalam actor Salim Kumar on Sunday. Visuals showing the actor's son Chandu asking online media personnel to move away after they allegedly pushed into the crowd to capture footage during the cremation have been widely circulated on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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