Kerala Police To Strengthen Cyberdome, Introduce Indigenous Robots For Public Safety

Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala unveiled plans to bolster the state police's Cyberdome and deploy advanced indigenous robots for traffic management and disaster response, addressing evolving cybersecurity challenges.

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Key Points Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced plans on Friday to strengthen the state police's Cyberdome to combat emerging cybersecurity threats.

Indigenously developed robots, including Daksha for traffic control, Kavach for rescue operations, and Tara for information, will be deployed for traffic management and disaster response.

The minister stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure and address new cybersecurity challenges arising from the increasing use of artificial intelligence.

The government aims to improve police efficiency by harnessing new technologies, training personnel, and raising public awareness about cyber threats.

The CoCoN Security and Hacking Conference serves as an important platform for sharing cybersecurity knowledge and fostering international cooperation, concluding on Saturday.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the state police's Cyberdome would be strengthened to tackle emerging cybersecurity threats and indigenously developed robots would be deployed for traffic management and disaster response.

Strengthening Cyber Security Measures

Inaugurating the 19th edition of the CoCoN Security and Hacking Conference organised by the Kerala Police, the minister said the growing use of technology has brought new cybersecurity challenges, requiring coordinated efforts by the government, police, researchers, technology institutions, and the private sector.

Cyber threats such as identity theft and financial fraud are affecting individuals and institutions alike, he said, stressing the need to protect critical infrastructure, including power plants, hospitals and financial institutions, as well as military information and government records.

With artificial intelligence increasingly being used in areas such as warfare, politics and administration, new cybersecurity challenges were emerging, he said.

The minister said that there is a need to prioritise data protection and personal privacy, and to ensure that cybersecurity systems remain lawful and accountable.

Indigenous Robotics for Public Service

Chennithala said the Kerala Police, with the assistance of iHub Robotics, is developing advanced robotic systems for traffic management, disaster response, rescue operations and industrial automation.

The systems include Daksha, designed for traffic control; Kavach, which can assist rescue operations in difficult terrain and deliver essential supplies; and Tara, which can provide information in multiple languages and guide visitors.

Traffic management robots would help reduce the workload of police personnel who often have to work for hours in harsh weather conditions, he said.

The aim was to improve police efficiency by harnessing new technologies, the minister said.

He said the government would take steps to train personnel in cybersecurity and raise public awareness about emerging threats.

International cooperation and public-private partnerships were also essential to address global cybersecurity challenges, he said.

Chennithala said the CoCoN conference has emerged as an important platform for sharing cybersecurity knowledge and innovative ideas, adding that this year's event would benefit the police, government, industry and the international community.

Deputy National Security Adviser T V Ravichandran and DGPs Ravada Chandra Sekhar and Manoj Abraham attended the event.

CoCoN conference will conclude on Saturday.