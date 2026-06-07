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Home  » News » Kerala Police Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring

Kerala Police Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 20:46 IST

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Kerala Police's 'Operation Toofan' has led to the significant arrest of four West Bengal migrant workers in Perumbavoor, seizing 34 kg of ganja and exposing a lucrative inter-state drug smuggling operation.

Key Points

  • Four migrant workers from West Bengal were arrested in Perumbavoor, Kerala, with 34 kg of ganja.
  • The arrests were part of 'Operation Toofan', an anti-narcotics drive by Kerala Police.
  • The accused allegedly transported the ganja from Odisha to Kerala, selling it for a substantial profit.
  • Police are investigating to uncover the broader network involved in this drug trade.

Four migrant workers from West Bengal were arrested with 34 kg of ganja as part of the police's anti-narcotics drive, 'Operation Toofan', near Perumbavoor on Sunday, police said.

The accused were identified as Rakibul Sheikh (30), Hasibul Sheikh (30), Samrat Sheikh (36), and Sanjib Mondal (48), all natives of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

 

How The Drug Smuggling Operation Was Busted

The arrests were made by a police team led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Hardik Meena, following a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan.

According to police, the accused brought the contraband from Odisha by train and reached Aluva before proceeding to Perumbavoor in two autorickshaws. During interrogation, the accused told police that they had hired two separate autorickshaws in an attempt to avoid detection.

Police said the ganja was procured in Odisha for around Rs 5,000 per kg and sold in Kerala for about Rs 30,000 per kg. The accused allegedly used to return to West Bengal the same day after completing the sale of the contraband, officials said.

Police said investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the trade. The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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