How Kerala Police Foiled An Airport Abduction And Robbery Plot

Kerala Police have successfully thwarted an alleged abduction and gold robbery attempt at Karipur airport, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals and uncovering a potential gold smuggling link.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Police arrested 13 individuals for an alleged abduction and robbery attempt at Karipur airport.

The gang intended to abduct a passenger named Subair, arriving from abroad, to steal his gold and cash.

Police seized vehicles and found evidence of a larger conspiracy, with more members fleeing the scene.

Authorities are investigating if the target passenger, Subair, was involved in gold smuggling.

Karipur airport has a history of similar incidents involving suspected gold smugglers.

Police have foiled an alleged attempt to abduct a person who arrived from abroad and rob him of gold and cash at Karipur airport near here, arresting 13 persons, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation and arrested the accused from the premises of Karipur airport here at around 10 pm on Sunday, they said. Two cars and two motorcycles allegedly used by the gang were also seized.

Unravelling The Abduction Plot

According to the FIR, the accused had assembled outside the airport with the intention of abducting a passenger identified as Subair, who was arriving from abroad, and robbing him of the gold and money in his possession. Police said those arrested were natives of Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in Kerala and Kodagu district in Karnataka.

Examination of the mobile phones seized from the accused revealed that more members were involved in the conspiracy and had fled after noticing the presence of police personnel at the airport, officials said. Investigators also found that the gang possessed photographs and other details of Subair.

Police said they are also examining whether the passenger was carrying smuggled gold. Several incidents involving the abduction of suspected gold smugglers and the robbery of gold and cash have been reported at Karipur airport in the past, officials said. Karipur police have registered a case of dacoity and are investigating the matter. The arrested persons will be produced before a court soon as part of the remand proceedings, police added.