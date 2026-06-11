Kerala on high alert as fresh Nipah case found in Kozhikode

Kerala faces a new health challenge as a 43-year-old man tests preliminarily positive for Nipah virus in Kozhikode, prompting immediate contact tracing and a high alert across the state.

IMAGE: Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala is on high alert following a preliminary positive test for Nipah virus in a 43-year-old man in Kozhikode.

Samples have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for definitive confirmation of the Nipah infection.

Health authorities are actively tracing and isolating individuals who may have come into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke.

The patient is currently on ventilator support at Government Medical College, with officials suspecting he contracted the virus while cleaning a rented godown.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has called for vigilance but assured the public that there is no need for panic, as necessary arrangements are in place.

Kerala is on high alert after the preliminary test of a 43-year-old man for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode returned positive, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation, and the results are expected shortly.

The Health Department has initiated measures to trace and isolate those who came into contact with the patient, a businessman from Feroke.

Urgent Contact Tracing Underway

According to health officials, the man, who was initially admitted to a private hospital, was shifted to the Government Medical College on Wednesday and is on ventilator support.

Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats, and Kerala has reported multiple outbreaks since 2018.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters late on Wednesday night that directions had been issued to health officials in Kozhikode to remain vigilant.

"The NIV result is awaited for final confirmation. Based on the symptoms and preliminary test, it points to Nipah," he said.

Muraleedharan said the patient had come into contact with a large number of people.

"He first visited the outpatient section of a hospital. Later, he underwent MRI and echocardiography tests. We have asked the concerned health workers and others who may have been exposed to remain in quarantine," the minister said.

Minister Urges Vigilance, Not Panic

He said all necessary arrangements had been made at the Kozhikode Medical College to handle the situation.

"There is no need for panic at this stage. The patient had recently rented a godown and cleaned it himself. We suspect he may have contracted the infection during that process," Muraleedharan said.

According to the minister, the patient initially developed a fever that subsided but later returned, prompting hospitalisation.

"He is engaged in a small-scale business and had taken the godown on rent for that purpose," he added.

Muraleedharan said he would chair a meeting with health officials on Thursday to review the situation.

He also said efforts were underway to prepare the patient's route map and identify all contacts, adding that the contact list was extensive.

"Medicines are available at the Medical College. Further decisions will be taken after receiving the NIV test result," he said.