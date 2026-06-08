Kerala on alert after 2 students test positive for Shigella infection

Considering the possibility of transmission, health authorities have issued precautionary advisories to those who had come into contact with the affected children.

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Two students of a school in Kerala's Wayanad district tested positive for Shigella infection, state minister T Siddique said on Monday.

The state agriculture minister and MLA of Kalpetta told reporters that a high-level meeting would be convened on Tuesday to assess the situation and review measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Key Points Shigella bacteria can enter the body through contaminated food or water and lead to diarrhoea.

It is a highly contagious disease and can affect both toddlers and adults.

Kerala health minister said that 25 students are currently admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital, and none of them is in serious condition

Considering the possibility of transmission, health authorities have issued precautionary advisories to those who had come into contact with the affected children, he said.

Shigella, or shigellosis, is a bacterial infection that affects the digestive system, particularly the intestines.

It is caused by a group of bacteria known as Shigella. The bacteria can enter the body through contaminated food or water and lead to diarrhoea.

It is a highly contagious disease and can affect both toddlers and adults.

Siddique said the health minister would visit the district on Tuesday to directly assess the situation and review the response measures on the ground.

Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan told reporters in Thrissur that 25 students are currently admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital, and none of them is in serious condition.

Speaking separately in Thrissur, he said a medical team from Kozhikode has been deployed in Wayanad to assist local health authorities.

"Some students are also undergoing treatment in private hospitals. There are around 800 students in the school," he said.

The minister said students who had already been discharged from hospitals were also being monitored.

"Currently, there is no cause for concern. However, we must remain cautious about this disease. Directions have been given to the food safety commissioner to conduct inspections across the state," he said.

Muraleedharan said Shigella spreads primarily through contaminated water and poor hygiene.

"Currently, the situation is under control. Directions have been given to medical officers in all districts to take precautionary measures and closely monitor the situation. The disease can spread in unhygienic conditions," he said.

He added that Shigella infections mostly affect children.

"Instructions have been issued to closely monitor people presenting symptoms of Shigella infection. Directions have also been given to ensure adequate stocks of medicines," he said.

A four-year-old child had recently died due to Shigella infection in Kozhikode.

Apart from Wayanad and Kozhikode, Shigella cases have also been reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

Wayanad district collector and the district medical officer held a meeting earlier in the day to review the situation and coordinate preventive measures.

Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the government to take urgent, war-footing measures to prevent the spread of Shigella infections in the state.

In a statement, Vijayan said heightened vigilance was necessary as cases of Shigella infection were being reported from various districts.

He said the health department and local self-government institutions should jointly formulate and implement preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The opposition leader called on the government to urgently ensure the quality of drinking water sources and intensify sanitation and cleaning activities. He also urged the public to extend full cooperation to the efforts of the health department.

Vijayan said both government agencies and the public should take necessary precautions in view of the possibility of further spread. He noted that the Shigella bacteria primarily spread through contaminated water and food, and that diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting are among its major symptoms.

"As children are more vulnerable to the disease, special attention is required. Anyone showing symptoms should seek medical assistance at the nearest health centre without delay," he said.

Vijayan also called on the government and the health department to strengthen preventive measures and ensure adequate facilities in hospitals.

He said the spread of the disease could be effectively controlled through preventive measures and scientific treatment.