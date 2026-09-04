Kerala: Needle found in infant's body, medical negligence alleged

A serious medical negligence allegation has emerged in Kerala after a needle was surgically removed from a one-year-old girl, with her parents suspecting it was left during her treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

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Key Points A one-year-old girl had a needle surgically removed from near her ribs, suspected to be from a previous hospital stay.

Parents allege the needle was left during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in June 2025.

The child experienced prolonged pain and discomfort, which doctors initially dismissed as common infant issues.

The family has filed a formal complaint, prompting an official inquiry by Kottayam Medical College Hospital authorities.

They also plan to approach Kerala's State Health Minister for further action regarding the alleged negligence.

A needle was found lodged inside a one-year-old girl's body, with her parents alleging that it may have been left behind during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The needle was detected near the child's right ribs during a detailed examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in July 2026, where it was subsequently removed through surgery, the family said.

The child is the daughter of Anju and Vineesh, who currently reside in Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district.

Anju told reporters that her parental home is near Ettumanoor in Kottayam and that she married Vineesh, who is from Chathamangalam.

The child was born at Kottayam Medical College Hospital in June 2025 and shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after developing jaundice, Anju said.

Allegations Of Negligence And Delayed Diagnosis

She said that when the child was discharged from the NICU, the parents noticed a swelling near her right ribs and showed it to doctors.

"However, doctors told us that it was a minor growth that would subside with treatment. The child continued to experience pain and frequently cried, but doctors told us that such discomforts were common among infants," she said.

Anju said that in July 2026, the child developed severe pain near her right ribcage and a swelling appeared again.

She was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where scans revealed a needle lodged near the ribs.

"The needle was surgically removed at the hospital. Doctors told us that it appeared to have been inside the child's body for a considerable period," she said.

Hospital Inquiry Initiated

Anju said the child had not undergone any other surgery or been admitted to a hospital for a prolonged period during the intervening year.

The family therefore suspects that the needle may have been left inside the child's body during her treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital NICU. Anju said she had noticed a pointed object near the child's body in photographs taken around the time of her admission to the NICU.

The family has lodged a complaint with the superintendent of Kottayam Medical College Hospital and is also planning to approach State Health Minister K Muraleedharan, seeking action over the alleged medical negligence.

Following the complaint, hospital authorities have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

According to Medical College authorities, the superintendent has assigned a deputy superintendent to conduct the inquiry and ascertain who was on duty during the relevant period and what happened while the child was undergoing treatment in the NICU.

Hospital authorities said the matter would be investigated seriously and that the facts would be ascertained through a detailed inquiry.