Kerala To End Political Parole, Focus On Inmate Rights And Reforms

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has announced significant prison reforms, ensuring parole is granted strictly on legitimate grounds, not political, while focusing on inmate welfare, rehabilitation, and strengthening prison administration.

Key Points Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stated that parole will not be granted or extended based on political considerations.

The government is committed to protecting the lawful rights of inmates, ensuring eligible prisoners receive due leave and benefits.

Kerala's prison system is undergoing reforms to improve rehabilitation, welfare measures, and overall prison administration.

Discussions included strengthening prison security, enhancing rehabilitation efforts, and examining amendments to the prison manual and rules.

The tenure of the committee probing recent prison escapes has been extended, and 'Operation Toofan' is progressing effectively.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said parole would neither be granted nor extended on political grounds, while assuring that eligible prisoners would not be denied their legitimate rights.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with prison officials here, the minister said the government was committed to protecting the lawful rights of inmates and ensuring that deserving prisoners receive the leave and benefits they are entitled to under the rules.

"Parole will not be granted or prolonged for political reasons. At the same time, the legitimate parole and leave due to prisoners will not be denied," he said.

Chennithala noted that in many instances, prisoners obtain relief through court orders, while prison advisory committees also recommend ordinary leave in deserving cases.

Prison Reforms And Inmate Welfare

The minister said Kerala's prison system was moving forward with reforms and efforts were being made to improve rehabilitation and welfare measures.

He stressed the need for a better mechanism to market products manufactured by inmates.

Referring to prison-run enterprises such as chapati units and petrol pumps, he said they were functioning efficiently and generating revenue that was being utilised for prison development, with the remaining funds being remitted to the government.

He said discussions at the meeting focused on improving prison administration while ensuring that inmates were not subjected to unnecessary hardships and that all measures remained within the framework of the law.

"The meeting was highly productive. We are considering a comprehensive plan to strengthen prison security and enhance rehabilitation measures for inmates."

Key Initiatives And Future Plans

The Home Department has also decided to examine amendments to the prison manual and prison rules as part of broader reform initiatives, Chennithala added.

The minister further said the tenure of the two-member committee probing recent prison escapes, comprising Justice Ramachandran Nair and former state police chief Jacob Punnoose, had been extended by three months.

He also said "Operation Toofan", a joint initiative involving the police, excise, education and health departments, was progressing effectively and sought continued cooperation from the media for the campaign.