Kerala Minister Sunny Joseph Defends Brother-in-Law's Appointment

Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph is embroiled in a nepotism row after appointing his brother-in-law to his personal staff, sparking strong criticism from the opposition CPI(M) and igniting a debate on political appointments.

Key Points Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph defended his brother-in-law's appointment as Additional Private Secretary, citing public service.

Benny Thomas, the minister's brother-in-law, has a background as a panchayat member and served as Joseph's chief election agent.

Opposition CPI(M) has accused Minister Joseph of nepotism and hypocrisy, demanding his resignation.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan also supported the appointment, highlighting Thomas's political experience.

The controversy highlights differing stances on appointments between the ruling UDF and opposition LDF in Kerala.

Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday defended the appointment of his brother-in-law to his personal staff, saying the decision was based on the latter's record of public service and not on family ties.

The controversy erupted after Benny Thomas, Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) General Secretary and the husband of the minister's sister, was appointed Additional Private Secretary to the minister.

Minister Defends Brother-in-Law's Appointment

Responding to criticism from the opposition CPI(M), Joseph said Thomas was not included in his personal staff because he was a relative. "He is a good public servant," the minister told reporters here.

Joseph said Thomas had worked as his chief election agent in Peravoor during the Assembly elections and that the appointment was also based on a recommendation from the DCC president. "Thomas worked as my chief election agent in Peravoor during the Assembly elections. His appointment was also based on the recommendation of the DCC president," he said.

The minister said Thomas had a long record of public service, including serving as a panchayat member. "He has worked in the field of public service for years and has served as a panchayat member," Joseph said.

Rejecting allegations of wrongdoing, the minister said there were no legal hurdles to the appointment and described Thomas as a model public servant. "Since I have nothing to hide, I appointed him directly to my personal staff instead of placing him elsewhere," he said.

Congress Leaders Support Joseph's Decision

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and state Health Minister K Muraleedharan also defended the appointment, pointing out that the person appointed by Joseph had previously served as a panchayat president. "Even though he is Sunny Joseph's relative, he is a person with political experience and a political background," Muraleedharan said.

In a sarcastic remark, the minister added, "When Mohammed Riyas was made a minister, we did not say that a son-in-law had been made a minister in his father-in-law's cabinet, did we?" The comment was a reference to former Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is the son-in-law of former Chief Minister Pinarayan Vijayan.

Opposition Alleges Nepotism And Hypocrisy

The appointment drew criticism from the CPI(M), which accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of adopting a different stand from the one it had taken when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was in power.

The issue was raised in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday by CPI(M) MLA V Joy while moving an adjournment motion notice in connection with the recent transfer of nearly 2,000 government employees.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, CPI(M) MLA and DYFI leader V K Sanoj alleged that the appointment amounted to nepotism and demanded Joseph's resignation.

Sanoj questioned why Congress and UDF leaders, who had previously criticised similar appointments on moral grounds, were now silent on the issue. He also alleged that the minister's brother-in-law had been appointed for vested interests and described the decision as "condemnable."