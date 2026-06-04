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Kerala Minister Admits Impropriety In Pension Distribution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 19:29 IST

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Kerala Minister K M Shaji addressed concerns regarding the improper distribution of welfare pensions from a UDF political office in Malappuram, leading to an official's removal and a commitment to prevent future recurrences.

Key Points

  • Kerala Minister K M Shaji acknowledged the impropriety of distributing welfare pensions from a UDF political office in Malappuram.
  • The incident, which occurred in Pulpatta panchayat, led to allegations of rule violation by CPI(M) MLA K Premkumar.
  • The official responsible for the doorstep delivery of pensions was removed from duty following the controversy.
  • The minister attributed the decision to distribute pensions from the office to the official's illness and bad weather, assuring it was an isolated incident.

Kerala Minister K M Shaji on Thursday acknowledged that distributing welfare pensions from a UDF political office was improper and said the official responsible had been removed from duty.

Shaji was responding to a calling attention motion moved in the Assembly by CPI(M) MLA K Premkumar, alleging violation of rules in the distribution of welfare pensions to beneficiaries in the Pulpatta panchayat of Malappuram district.

 

Premkumar said that pensions were supposed to be distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries, many of whom are elderly and suffering from various ailments, and that asking them to go to an office belonging to the UDF was illegal and a violation of rules.

Why Pensions Were Distributed From UDF Office

The minister said that since the official responsible for doorstep delivery of welfare pensions was down with fever, he was unable to distribute pensions on time.

"Subsequently, after consulting the beneficiaries, it was decided to distribute the pensions outside a building which was earlier used as an election committee office of the UDF.

"However, due to bad weather and the needs of the beneficiaries, the pension distribution was shifted inside the office, which was no longer in use by the UDF for election purposes. As the board in front of the office was not removed, it gave rise to these allegations," state minister for Local Self Governments said.

Action Taken And Future Assurances

He said that since the distribution of pensions in this manner was not appropriate, the official responsible had been removed from such duties, which had been assigned to other officials.

"Though it was an isolated incident, directions have been issued to ensure it does not recur," the minister said, adding that there were no complaints from the beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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