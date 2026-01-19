HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala man found dead after his video of misbehaviour with woman on bus goes viral

January 19, 2026

A 42-year-old man, against whom a video alleging misbehaviour with a woman passenger on a bus had surfaced on social media, was found hanging dead at his residence on Sunday, police said.

IMAGE: A woman passenger travelling on the bus in which Deepak was seated had recorded a video alleging that he misbehaved with her. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The deceased was identified as Deepak U, a native of Puthiyara in Kerala's Kozhikode, who was residing at Govindhapuram.

According to police, around 7 am, Deepak's parents knocked on the bedroom door to wake him up, but there was no response despite repeated attempts.

They later entered the room with the help of neighbours and found him hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

The police were immediately informed and, upon reaching the house, confirmed the death.

Relatives said Deepak was employed at a textile firm and had travelled to Kannur on Friday in connection with his work.

On the same day, a woman passenger travelling on the bus in which Deepak was seated had recorded a video alleging that he misbehaved with her, a relative told reporters.

The video was widely circulated on social media and had come to Deepak's notice, police said.

According to relatives, Deepak denied the allegation and had been under severe mental distress since the video surfaced.

The medical college police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Police said a preliminary inquiry indicated it was a suspected case of suicide, and the probe would also examine the circumstances surrounding the circulation of the video.

