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Long-Absconding Murder Accused Apprehended In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 20:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how police apprehended Tommy alias Thomas in Kerala, a man who successfully evaded arrest for nearly 26 years in connection with a murder case from Dakshina Kannada district.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man, Tommy alias Thomas, was arrested on November 12 in Kerala after being absconding for nearly 26 years.
  • He was wanted in connection with a murder case registered in Dakshina Kannada district from September 10, 2000.
  • The incident involved the stabbing death of Joy during an altercation over a work-related issue.
  • Tommy was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody till November 25.

A man who had been absconding for nearly 26 years in connection with a murder case registered in Dakshina Kannada district was arrested in Kerala, police said on Friday.

Details Of The 2000 Murder Case

The accused, identified as Tommy alias Thomas, a resident of Thrissur in Kerala, was arrested on November 12 by a police team from Subrahmanya police station, they said.

 

According to police, the incident took place at Guttigaru, within the limits of Subrahmanya police station, on September 10, 2000. Three persons from Kerala -- Joy, Shelton and Tommy-- had reportedly quarrelled over a work-related issue.

During the altercation, Joy was stabbed to death. A murder case was registered against Tommy under Sections 302 (murder) read with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused had remained absconding and was wanted under a court-issued warrant for nearly 26 years.

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody till November 25. He was subsequently lodged in the Mangaluru District Prison.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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