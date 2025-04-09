HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala madrasa teacher gets 187-year jail in sexual abuse case

Kerala madrasa teacher gets 187-year jail in sexual abuse case

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 09, 2025 18:06 IST

A madrasa teacher in Kerala's Kannur was sentenced to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The verdict was pronounced by a Taliparamba POCSO court on Tuesday.

According to public prosecutor Sherimol Jose, Muhammed Rafi, a native of Alakode, was convicted in the case.

 

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh on him.

The court took into account that the accused had previously been involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, advocate Jose said.

Further details are awaited.

