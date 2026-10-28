Kerala judge grilled for hours over fatal Mercedes crash involving minor son

The Kerala Crime Branch has questioned an additional judge in connection with a fatal road accident allegedly caused by his 17-year-old son, raising questions about guardian liability and initial investigation procedures.

IMAGE: The Mercedes-Benz and the scooter after the fatal crash in Kochi, Kerala. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Kerala Crime Branch questioned an Additional Judge on Wednesday regarding a fatal road accident involving his 17-year-old son.

The judge was booked on Monday under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, holding guardians liable for minors' offences.

Police are seeking to cancel the minor's bail, with the court posting the case for further consideration on October 30.

The investigation was transferred to the District Crime Branch due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The case highlights concerns about initial police investigation lapses and how the minor accessed the luxury car.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police on Wednesday questioned an Additional Judge at the Police Club in Kochi, days after booking him as an accused in a case involving a fatal road accident allegedly caused by his 17-year-old son while driving a Mercedes-Benz car.

Investigation Into Judge's Involvement

The questioning began at around 2.40 pm and continued for hours, as investigators sought to formally record the judge's statement, according to sources.

The judge had earlier cooperated with the investigation team but had not agreed to have his statement officially recorded, sources said.

He was summoned hours after the Crime Branch searched his flat in Aluva.

The police had named the judge, who serves at a court in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, as an accused in the case on Monday.

He was booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which holds a juvenile's guardian or the registered owner of the vehicle liable for offences committed by the minor under the Act.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the state government transferred the investigation to the District Crime Branch.

The case has drawn attention to alleged lapses in the initial police investigation and the circumstances under which the minor was able to take the luxury Mercedes-Benz car out.

Meanwhile, the police approached a court dealing with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other offences against women and children, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the minor.

After hearing the matter, the court issued notice to the accused and posted the case for further consideration on October 30.