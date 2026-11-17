Discover how the Human Rights Commission in Kerala has ordered a high-level police investigation into a significant online lottery fraud case, highlighting the illegality of digital lottery sales and their societal impact.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Human Rights Commission has directed a senior police officer to investigate a housewife's complaint of being cheated by an online lottery agency.

A Bengaluru native paid Rs 1,39,319 to "Kerala Online Lottery" via PhonePe for tickets.

The State Lottery Directorate confirmed that only paper lotteries are legal in Kerala, and online sales are illegal and punishable.

The Cyber Police will assist in the investigation of the cheating complaint.

Illegal online lottery sales lead to government revenue loss and social problems, as stated by the lottery directorate.

The Human Rights Commission has directed that a senior police officer be appointed to investigate a housewife's complaint that she was cheated of over Rs one lakh by an agency under the pretext of selling her lottery tickets, the panel said on Tuesday.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the direction to the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief, a statement said.

Investigating The Online Lottery Fraud

According to the complaint of the woman, a Bengaluru native, she paid Rs 1,39,319 to an agency called Kerala Online Lottery through PhonePe to buy lottery tickets.

The Commission directed that the investigation should be completed efficiently and fairly by enlisting the help of the Hi-Tech cell, if necessary.

The Commission also received a report from the State Lottery Directorate according to which only paper lotteries are legally allowed for sale in Keralam.

Selling lottery tickets through online and digital media, applications and websites is illegal and punishable, the report said, according to the statement.

The lottery directorate also told the Commission that the complaint of the housewife who was cheated has been forwarded to the Cyber Police, which will provide all necessary assistance in its investigation.

It further told the Commission that illegal online lottery sales cause revenue loss to the government and lead to social problems.