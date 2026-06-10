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Home  » News » Kerala High Court Halts Shuhaib Murder Trial Until June 15

Kerala High Court Halts Shuhaib Murder Trial Until June 15

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 22:36 IST

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The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted the trial in the politically sensitive 2018 Mattannur Shuhaib murder case, involving a Youth Congress leader, until June 15, amidst a plea from the accused to transfer the proceedings.

Key Points

  • The Kerala High Court has stayed the trial proceedings in the 2018 Mattannur Shuhaib murder case until June 15.
  • The interim order was issued following a plea by three accused, including Akash M V, to transfer the trial to another court.
  • Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly murdered in 2018 by CPI(M) sympathisers, with 17 accused in the case.
  • The case has garnered significant attention, including a dismissed plea for a CBI probe by Shuhaib's family and the Congress.
  • Bail for the accused was recently cancelled by a sessions court but later restored by the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed till June 15 the trial proceedings in the 2018 Mattannur Shuhaib murder case. Justice G Girish passed the interim order on a plea by three of the accused in the case, including Akash M V, against a sessions court order dismissing their petition to transfer the trial to a different court. The High Court asked the prosecution to indicate its stand on the accused's plea by June 15, the next date of hearing.

Legal Battle Continues In Shuhaib Murder Case

Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly hacked to death at Edayannur near Mattannur on February 12, 2018, by CPI(M) sympathisers. There are 17 accused in the case.

 

The case attracted significant attention after Shuhaib's family and the Congress approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe. The plea was dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Recently, the Additional Sessions Court conducting the trial had cancelled the bail granted to the accused. However, the bail was later restored after they approached the Kerala High Court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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