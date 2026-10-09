Kerala Government To Abide By High Court Order, File FIR Against Pinarayi Vijayan In CMRL Case

The Kerala government has confirmed it will register an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the alleged CMRL bribery case, adhering to a Kerala High Court directive that deemed the previous SIT formation illegal.

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Key Points Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed the government will register an FIR against former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the CMRL bribery case, following a Kerala High Court directive.

Satheesan stated on Friday that the government will not appeal the High Court's verdict, ensuring the law takes its course.

The High Court ruled that the government's previous formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) without registering an FIR was illegal.

Justice A Badharudeen specifically directed the VACB to "forthwith" register an FIR based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED alleges that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Vijayan's daughter's company, Exalogic Solutions.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said that his government will abide by the Kerala High Court direction to register an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in an alleged CMRL bribery case, making it clear there will be no appeal against the court's verdict.

Government's Stance On High Court Order

Satheesan, at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting, said that when the government got the information from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to lodge a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas, "we did not act with undue haste or personal vendetta".

He said that the government decided to seek legal opinion on the matter as the issue involved a former chief minister and members of his family.

"According to the legal opinion we received, there is a Supreme Court judgment which says that in corruption cases, a preliminary enquiry can be conducted to ascertain the facts. So, we went with the legal opinion and ordered a preliminary enquiry.

"Now the court has directed that an FIR be lodged. We will abide by the court direction, and we will take steps to lodge the FIR. The law will take its own course," he said.

Scope Of The Investigation

When asked whether the investigation in connection with the FIR will include UDF leaders who have allegedly received contributions from CMRL, Satheesan said that the High Court verdict is clear that a probe cannot be ordered merely based on some diary entries.

The V D Satheesan-led UDF government had constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations in the ED's report. On Friday, the High Court termed as illegal the government's decision to set up an SIT without registering an FIR.

High Court's Specific Directives

Justice A Badharudeen specifically directed the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Thiruvananthapuram, to "forthwith" register an FIR based on the information furnished by the ED under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for offences disclosed under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the suspects specifically mentioned in the agency's report.

The High Court, in its order, said that the information given by the ED shows the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. It said that the information contains sufficient primary materials disclosing the commission of cognizable offences under the PC Act by Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, who are named in the agency's report in connection with the case.

The ED has sought registration of a case based on "evidence" gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions under the guise of "IT consultancy services."