Pinarayi Vijayan Demands Urgent Measures Against Elephant Attacks

Following a tragic elephant attack in Idukki that claimed a life and injured a child, Kerala's Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly urged the state government to implement immediate and effective measures to prevent escalating wildlife conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala's Leader of Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, called for urgent government action to prevent wildlife attacks.

His statement followed a tragic elephant attack in Chinnakanal, Idukki, which resulted in the death of a mother and injury to her child.

Vijayan criticised the Forest Minister's remarks and stressed the need for serious, continued efforts from the government.

He emphasised the importance of implementing effective decisions and continuing precautions taken by previous administrations.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday said the state government should take all necessary precautions to prevent wildlife attacks on people. Vijayan was speaking to reporters after meeting a child who suffered injuries in an elephant attack at Chinnakanal in Idukki district earlier this week and is currently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College. The child's 37-year-old mother, Mari, was killed in the attack. The incident occurred when the woman was on her way to drop her son off at school. Vijayan said the doctors were confident the child would recover soon.

Call For Government Action On Wildlife Conflict

He also expressed hope that the government will quickly take the steps it is required to in such matters. "Effective decisions need to be taken in the matter. The steps are already taken by the previous administration need to be continued properly. Taking necessary precautions to prevent future wildlife attacks against people is most important. The government has to take all the requisite steps for that," the Marxist veteran said. He said the issue should be viewed seriously instead of making statements like 'the elephant does not know there has been a change in government'. Vijayan was referring to the recent remarks by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on the issue of elephant attacks.