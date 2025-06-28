Kerala govt doubles down on Zumba in schools amid opposition

The Kerala government on Saturday stood firm in its decision to introduce Zumba dance in state schools as part of its anti-drug campaign, saying the opposition to it is "more venomous than narcotic substance".

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Explaining the government's stance over the matter here, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said a section of people are deliberately creating issues over the matter and nothing harmful for children is being implemented.

"The government is ready to hold talks with those who have misunderstandings in this regard. But, we have not taken any decision to backtrack from the government's present stand," he told reporters in Kozhikode.

Sivankutty clarified the government's position on Zumba dance, a high-energy fitness programme introduced in schools in Kerala by the General Education Department as part of its anti-drug campaign, facing opposition from certain Muslim groups who argue that it went against moral values.

He said there has been opposition from some quarters against the implementation of activities like Zumba, aerobics, and yoga in schools in the state.

However, it is important to understand that these activities are being implemented as part of anti-drug awareness.

"Such opposition will inject a poison more deadly than drugs in the society. Instead of improving the education sector, it will fuel communalism and sectarianism," Sivankutty said while replying to a question.

The school activities only involve light exercises, which children perform in uniforms.

Citing the Right To Education (RTE) norms, he said children are required to participate in the learning processes prescribed by the government.

"The parent has no choice in the matter. The teacher is obligated to do what the department prescribes as per the conduct rules. No one has asked the children to wear skimpy clothes," the Minister said.

He recalled that protests had erupted in many states against dress codes, including the hijab, but progressive movements adopted a lofty democratic and cultural stance.

Apparently referring to Muslim outfits who have raised objection to introduction of Zumba in schools, Sivankutty said some movements here are, however, adopting positions in favor of majority communalism.

"This is tantamount to turning a sheep into a dog. In a society like Kerala where we live in harmony, such positions will only encourage majority communalism," he said.

Underscoring the significance of sports in education, he said engaging in sports can help children develop mental and physical fitness, health, and positive thinking.

This can have a positive impact on their learning and personality development, he said adding that therefore, it is essential to promote such healthy activities among children.

Physical education is currently included as a compulsory subject in the general education sector in Kerala, the minister said.

It is good to regularly engage in long-lasting physical activities, including various types of dance, to improve cardiovascular and respiratory fitness, Sivankutty added, justifying the government decision to go ahead with Zumba dance in schools.

The Zumba programme was introduced in schools following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who stated that the dance, which combines aerobic movements performed to lively music would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering Zumba training.

However, some Muslim organisations came out against the government's decision.