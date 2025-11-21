Kerala couple weds in hospital hours after bride hurt in accident

In a rare incident, the emergency room of a private hospital turned into a wedding venue after a Thumboli native tied the knot with his bride, who had been injured in a road accident in Kochi on Friday, hospital authorities said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The marriage of Avani of Kommadi, Alappuzha and V M Sharon of Thumboli was solemnised at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

According to the hospital, the wedding was scheduled to take place at Thumboli in Alappuzha on Friday noon.

However, Avani sustained injuries while travelling to Kumarakom for bridal makeup when the car lost control and rammed into a tree early in the morning.

Local residents rushed the injured to Kottayam Medical College.

As Avani had suffered a spinal injury, she was shifted to the private hospital in Ernakulam around noon for specialised treatment.

Sharon and his family also reached the hospital soon after.

With the muhurtam (auspicious time) fixed between 12.15 pm. and 12.30 pm, both families requested that the wedding be conducted at the appointed time.

After consulting doctors, the hospital management arranged for the groom to tie the 'thaali' (sacred yellow thread) in the emergency department, ensuring that Avani faced no additional discomfort, a hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital authorities arranged the setting after both families expressed their wish to proceed with the ceremony despite the accident.

With doctors, healthcare staff and close relatives as witnesses, Sharon tied the knot with Avani at the auspicious time, the spokesperson said.

Dr Sudheesh Karunakaran, Head of Neuro Surgery, said Avani has sustained a spinal injury and will undergo surgery soon.