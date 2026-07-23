How Kerala Aims To Become A National AI And Emerging Technologies Hub

Kerala is strategically positioning itself as a national leader in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, with new initiatives and industry collaborations set to transform the state's technological landscape and foster innovation.

Key Points Kerala aims to become a national hub for Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, as announced by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The state government is establishing a Global Job Watch Tower and revising educational curricula to adapt to rapid technological changes and future skill requirements.

Naviq Technology, launched by IBS Software Group in Kochi, will drive AI innovation in the global travel industry, creating opportunities for tech specialists.

The State IT Mission is transforming into the Future Technology Mission to drive integrated development across multiple sectors.

Kerala is also focusing on establishing a presence in the semiconductor sector by transforming the Electronics Incubator into SemiCon Kerala.

Kerala will be transformed into a national hub for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said here on Thursday. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Naviq Technology, launched by the IBS Software Group to drive innovation in the global travel industry. Naviq Technology is located at the IBS Tower in Infopark Phase I in Kochi.

Kerala's Vision for AI Leadership

Satheesan said the world was witnessing an unprecedented explosion of knowledge, with artificial intelligence rapidly becoming an indispensable tool across sectors. He said his office had already begun using an AI-powered dashboard to monitor the progress of investment projects in the state. Citing projections by global experts, he said artificial intelligence would reach levels comparable to human intelligence in several domains by the end of this decade.

Adapting to Technological Advancements

To understand and adapt to these rapid technological changes, the state government has established a Global Job Watch Tower, he said. Satheesan said the educational curriculum and syllabi would be revised, based on the initiative's recommendations, to align with emerging industry requirements and future skills. Presiding over the function, Minister for Industries and IT PK Kunhalikutty said society and governments must evolve in step with technological advancements. Noting that technology was undergoing constant transformation, Kunhalikutty stressed the need to harness opportunities emerging from the AI sector. As part of this vision, the State IT Mission is being transformed into the Future Technology Mission, which will drive integrated development across multiple sectors, he said.

Boosting Semiconductor and Skill Development

IT Secretary Seeram Sambasiva Rao said the adoption of AI was essential at both the institutional and individual levels. He said the Electronics Incubator under IIITM-K was being transformed into SemiCon Kerala as part of the state's efforts to establish a presence in the semiconductor sector. He added that the government would also prioritise skill development initiatives.

Naviq Technology's Role in Global Travel

VK Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, described the launch of Naviq Technology as a milestone in the next phase of growth of the IT industry. He said artificial intelligence was set to become the driving force of the digital economy, which accounts for nearly 25 per cent of global economic output. A statement said Naviq Technology would collaborate with leading international airlines, airports, cruise lines, vacation providers and hospitality groups to accelerate AI adoption for business transformation, modernisation initiatives and the creation of new revenue streams. The company has already established more than 16 offices worldwide and aims to attract the next generation of travel technology professionals, it said. Naviq Technology will create opportunities for AI researchers, data scientists and other technology specialists to contribute to the future of the global travel ecosystem, it added.