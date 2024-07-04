News
Kerala boy dies of infection caused by rare brain-eating amoeba

Kerala boy dies of infection caused by rare brain-eating amoeba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 04, 2024 12:54 IST
A 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Mridul died at 11.20 pm on Wednesday, Kerala state health department said on Thursday.

This is the third case of fatal infection reported in the southern state since May.

 

The first instance was the death of a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on May 21 and the second a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who died on June 25.

According to the health department sources, the child had taken a dip at a small pond here and preventive measures were being taken.

Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

The health authorities have advised people to exercise caution against amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
