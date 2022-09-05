News
Kerala: 8-yr-old among 2 killed in flash floods, red alert issued

Kerala: 8-yr-old among 2 killed in flash floods, red alert issued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2022 17:23 IST
Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Heavy rains in Kochi last week. Photograph: PTI Photo

Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening.

'A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away,' a police officer told PTI.

 

The body of the girl child was recovered on Sunday night itself, but the rescue team retrieved the other one on Monday.

Another person who was washed away in the flash flood was rescued by the locals.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Tuesday and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival in the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
