An eight-year-old girl died when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mobile phone used by Thiruvilvamala resident, Adithyasree, allegedly exploded at around 10.30 PM on Monday, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a third standard student of a school nearby.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.