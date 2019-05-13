'An inspiration to freedom lovers': Ker CM visits Anne Frank House

May 13, 2019 13:37 IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and said it was an "inspiration" to all freedom lovers and those who fight oppression and injustice.

Photograph: Pinarayi Vijayan Facebook page

Vijayan, who is currently on a four-nation tour of Europe, visited the world famous Anne Frank House on Sunday.

"Visited Anne Frank house in Amsterdam. The Anne Frank House is a writer's house and biographical museum dedicated to the Jewish wartime teenager who wrote her experiences in her diary," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

The Anne Frank House has been an inspiration to all freedom lovers and those who fight oppression and injustice, Vijayan wrote in the post.

The House preserves the hiding place at the rear of the 17th century canal house, known as the Secret Annex, where Anne Frank hid from Nazi persecution with her family and four other people during World War II.

Anne Frank was apprehended along with her family in 1944 and died of typhus in a concentration camp a year later when she was 15.

Her wartime diary in which she narrates her life in hiding during the Nazi occupation, was discovered after her death and was published in 1947, as the Diary of Anne Frank, which has been published in over 60 languages.

The museum, which was opened in May 1960, preserves the hiding place, has a permanent exhibition on the life and times of Anne Frank, and has an exhibition space about all forms of persecution and discrimination.