A Kenyan national has been arrested in Bhubaneswar for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Puri girl whom he befriended through an online carrom gaming application, highlighting the dangers of online interactions.

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Key Points A 34-year-old Kenyan national was arrested on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Puri.

The accused befriended the victim in September 2025 through an online carrom game, developing a relationship and proposing marriage.

He persuaded the girl to share intimate photos, arrived in India on November 10, met her in Puri on November 18, and then took her to a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

At the hotel, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and confined her, also demanding Rs 1 lakh from her parents.

Following a complaint from the girl's parents, police rescued her from the hotel and arrested the accused, seizing his passport, visa, ID, and cash.

A 34-year-old Kenyan national was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Puri after befriending her through an online gaming application, police said on Tuesday.

Online Friendship Turns Sinister

The accused, identified as Mohamed Faiz Mohamed, was staying at a hotel in Bhubaneswar when he was arrested. He has been booked under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

The girl came in contact with the accused in September 2025 while playing an online carrom game on the Carrom King app on her mobile phone.

The two began chatting through the gaming platform, and the accused allegedly developed a relationship with her. He later proposed marriage, which she accepted, police said.

The Deceptive Meeting And Assault

The accused allegedly persuaded the girl to share intimate photographs and subsequently asked to meet her. He arrived in India on November 10 and reached Puri on November 18, they said.

The two met in Puri and allegedly planned to leave for Bhubaneswar. The girl travelled to the state capital by car on Monday morning, where the accused met her near Baramunda bus stand and took her to a hotel in the Jagamara area.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her at the hotel and confined her there. He also demanded Rs 1 lakh from her parents, police said.

Police Intervention And Arrest

The girl's parents subsequently lodged a complaint at Puri Town police station. Acting on it, police rescued her from the hotel and arrested the accused, officials said.

Police seized the accused's passport, visa, an identity card, and Rs 9,330 in cash from his possession.