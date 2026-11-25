A suspected poacher tragically died from electrocution in Odisha's Kendrapara district while allegedly hunting wild boars, prompting a police investigation into the incident and the whereabouts of two missing companions.

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Key Points A suspected poacher, Aswasta Nayak (45), was electrocuted on Tuesday evening in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The electrocution occurred due to contact with live wires allegedly laid to trap wild boars.

Two individuals who reportedly accompanied Nayak on the hunting expedition are currently missing.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading to Nayak's death.

A suspected poacher was electrocuted after coming into contact with live wires allegedly laid to trap wild boars in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

The deceased was identified as Aswasta Nayak (45), a resident of Bhopal village. Two others who had reportedly accompanied him on the hunting expedition are missing, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in an agricultural field near a prawn aquaculture project in Bhopal-Ostira in the Mahakalapada block. A torchlight was found in Nayak's pocket, police said.

In a complaint, Nayak's wife, Sabitri, alleged that some villagers had taken him along for wild boar hunting around 7 pm.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Tantipal Marine police station.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Nayak's death and searching for the two missing men.