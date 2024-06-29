News
Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12 in excise policy case

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12 in excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 29, 2024 18:16 IST
A court in Delhi on Saturday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection to the Delhi Excise policy scam case, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Kejriwal was produced in the court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.

The CBI sought 14 days jail for Kejriwal, saying his incarceration was required "in the interest of the investigation and justice".

 

Allowing the plea, Special Judge Sunena Sharma said that Kejriwal be produced in the court on July 12.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.

On March 21, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by the Delhi high court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Kejriwal moves SC against HC stay on bail order
'Order reflects perversity': HC stays Kejriwal's bail
ED failed to give evidence against Kejriwal: Court
Modi preaches consensus but practices...: Sonia
'Run feast for India if Shamsi bowls in T20 WC final'
Day 2: S Africa fight back after India's record total
'Rupee best-performing Asian currency this year'
Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

Is India Still A Democracy?

