Home  » News » Kejriwal to vacate CM's bungalow soon, AAP searches for new house

Kejriwal to vacate CM's bungalow soon, AAP searches for new house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 28, 2024 12:33 IST
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines area of the city, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period.

The auspicious Hindu festival commences from the first week of October.

 

'Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon and search for his new accommodation has been intensified. Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency New Delhi, as he intends to remain connected with the people there,' the AAP said in a statement.

AAP MLAs, councillors, workers as well as the common people are offering him accommodation, regardless of their social, economic, or political background, the party said.

Kejriwal lives with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents.

The AAP has also demanded that the Central government provide an official accommodation to Kejriwal for holding the president position of a national party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
