Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: September 16, 2024 18:46 IST
A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi during a programme after being released from Tihar Jail, at party office, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The name of new chief minister will be discussed in the meeting, the AAP said.

Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.

Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.

 

Aam Aadmi Party had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation.

"A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning. The meeting will be held at Kejriwal's official residence," the party said.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convener said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi.

He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a 'certificate of honesty'.

Kejriwal had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy 'only when people say we are honest'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Sunita or Atishi, who will replace Kejriwal as CM?
Kejriwal shocker elicits mixed response from parties
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Rahul To Return To RCB?
'Will never surrender': Trump after assassination bid
