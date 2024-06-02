News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends

Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2024 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail in New Delhi after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal greets party leaders Raghav Chadha (third from right), Saurabh Bharadwaj (right) and others as he arrives for a meeting to address party leaders and workers before surrendering at Tihar Jail, in New Delhi, June 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

 

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers at the party office.

During his address, Kejriwal said, "I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship," he said.

"I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," he said.

Kejriwal also asserted that all exit polls predicting a third term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre were "fake".

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the NDA expected to win a big majority in the polls.

"They are not forming government on June 4. These exit polls are mind games to drive you into depression," Kejriwal told AAP workers and leaders.

Before Kejriwal arrived at the Tihar jail, traffic movement was restricted in the areas around the prison and security arrangements heightened with deployment of deployment of police personnel.

The chief minister paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed workers and leaders of the AAP before surrendering.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was seen accompanying him. AAP leaders, including Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and party leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta were also present.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
Has PM...?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents
Has PM...?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents
Kejri's poll guarantees include 2 cr jobs for youths
Kejri's poll guarantees include 2 cr jobs for youths
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
French Open: Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches
French Open: Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
Evidence tampering: Pune teen's parents in cop custody
Evidence tampering: Pune teen's parents in cop custody
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Will go back to jail on June 2, proud of it: Kejriwal

Will go back to jail on June 2, proud of it: Kejriwal

Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP

Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances