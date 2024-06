Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail in New Delhi after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal greets party leaders Raghav Chadha (third from right), Saurabh Bharadwaj (right) and others as he arrives for a meeting to address party leaders and workers before surrendering at Tihar Jail, in New Delhi, June 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers at the party office.

During his address, Kejriwal said, "I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship," he said.

"I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," he said.

Kejriwal also asserted that all exit polls predicting a third term for the BJP-led NDA at the Centre were "fake".

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the NDA expected to win a big majority in the polls.

"They are not forming government on June 4. These exit polls are mind games to drive you into depression," Kejriwal told AAP workers and leaders.

Before Kejriwal arrived at the Tihar jail, traffic movement was restricted in the areas around the prison and security arrangements heightened with deployment of deployment of police personnel.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was seen accompanying him. AAP leaders, including Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and party leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta were also present.