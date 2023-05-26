News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge amid battle with Centre

Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge amid battle with Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 26, 2023 12:49 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for their support to oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

"Sought time this morning to meet Congress president Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

 

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, has sought support of various political parties, including the NCP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the TMC, on the Delhi services issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics
United Oppn can defeat Centre's ordinance: Kejriwal
AAP to challenge Centre's 'unconstitutional' ordinance
Recipe: Jayanti's Kairi Panna
Has correlation between Nifty IT index, NASDAQ ended?
Satyendar Jain gets interim bail on medical grounds
Sindhu, Prannoy advance to semis of Malaysia Masters
Rahul's Expulsion And The Casualties

'Kejriwal is not Rahul Gandhi'

