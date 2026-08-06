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Kejriwal says social media account restricted by Meta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt Updated: August 06, 2026 11:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's social media account has been restricted in India by Meta, raising questions about platform transparency and potential political influence.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Arvind Kejriwal's social media account has been restricted in India. 
  • Meta officials reportedly provided no reason for the restriction or how to remove it.
  • Kejriwal shared a screenshot showing his account as 'Unavailable in some locations'.
  • He criticised Meta for lack of clarity and implied political pressure from the prime minister.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on August 6, Thursday, said his social media account has been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

Kejriwal Questions Meta Over Account Restriction

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta's India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

He claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements.

 

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter. Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, 'Unavailable in some locations'.

Calling the lack of clarity and response from the company 'pretty bad service', he said in his post, 'Don't bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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