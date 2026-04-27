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Kejriwal refuses to appear before HC judge who refused to recuse in excise case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 27, 2026 10:21 IST

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Arvind Kejriwal has declared he will not appear before the Delhi High Court in the excise case, citing a loss of hope for justice and invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Arvind Kejriwal

IMAGE: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting at Beleghata, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise case.
  • Kejriwal expresses disappointment in Justice Sharma, stating his hope for justice has been broken.
  • Kejriwal cites Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha as the reason for his decision.
  • The former Delhi chief minister reserves the right to appeal to the Supreme Court against Justice Sharma's decision.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, saying he will not appear in the excise case personally or through a lawyer before her, the party said on Monday.

Kejriwal's Satyagraha Decision

"My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta has been broken. Therefore, I have decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

 

Future Legal Actions

He further said he has made the decision by listening to the voice of his conscience.

The former Delhi chief minister added that he will reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against Justice Sharma's decision.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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